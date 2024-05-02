Seaboard Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Seaboard Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SEB opened at $3,248.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.38. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,048.01 and a 52-week high of $3,999.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

