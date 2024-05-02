Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.193 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Scor’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Scor Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Scor had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.