Lisk Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53.80 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00003087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $258.78 million and $53.80 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001570 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001266 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

