National Bank Financial Lowers Newmont (TSE:NGT) to Sector Perform Overweight

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Newmont alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$55.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.16. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$39.96 and a 1 year high of C$68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.37 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.4813847 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.