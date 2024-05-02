Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSHP opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Himalaya Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Himalaya Shipping Announces Dividend

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

