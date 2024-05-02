Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Star Bancorp’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith purchased 80,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

