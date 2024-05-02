Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Brian L. Knepp Acquires 2,670 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) President Brian L. Knepp acquired 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $46,244.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,840.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

PWOD stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

