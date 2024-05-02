International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.14.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

