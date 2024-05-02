International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.14.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
