McAdam LLC Invests $227,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,457,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,773 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910,418 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 898,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,012,000 after acquiring an additional 504,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $208.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average of $188.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $653,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,034.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $653,329.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,034.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

