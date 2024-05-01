Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

