Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 31,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 404,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 157,173 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 92,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

