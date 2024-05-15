Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $5.99. 659,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,489,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 840,629 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 253.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

