Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 387,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,987,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALT

Altimmune Trading Up 13.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 62.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 69,014 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the fourth quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 779,095 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 153.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Altimmune by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 230,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.