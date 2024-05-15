Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 3,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 10,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $616.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.22.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Articles

