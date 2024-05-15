BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
BILL Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of BILL stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. 1,325,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,378. BILL has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at BILL
In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BILL
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,702,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after buying an additional 723,151 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $49,509,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 14,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 508,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,481,000 after buying an additional 504,907 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
