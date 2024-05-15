Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Halma Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. Halma has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

