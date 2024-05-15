Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 231,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 204,766 shares.The stock last traded at $37.31 and had previously closed at $37.45.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.