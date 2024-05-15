Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60. 86,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,397,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 214,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

