Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,697,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,085,163 shares.The stock last traded at $49.25 and had previously closed at $49.71.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,701,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,298,000 after buying an additional 502,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,476,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,215,000 after purchasing an additional 501,120 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 688,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,914,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

