Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.53. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 689 shares traded.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 121.79% and a negative return on equity of 71.77%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( NASDAQ:BNR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.12% of Burning Rock Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.