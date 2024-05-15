Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 272,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 461,899 shares.The stock last traded at $73.62 and had previously closed at $73.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Get Perficient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRFT

Perficient Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $244,380,000 after buying an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Perficient by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $128,064,000 after buying an additional 404,154 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,401,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $78,871,000 after buying an additional 71,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,771 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $67,220,000 after buying an additional 130,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $63,097,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.