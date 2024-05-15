Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 235,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 177,510 shares.The stock last traded at $7.54 and had previously closed at $7.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SMWB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMWB

Similarweb Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. The company had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the third quarter worth $227,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at $391,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Similarweb by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Similarweb by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 340,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.