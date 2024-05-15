iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 52,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 339,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.27.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.18. On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

