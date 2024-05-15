Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.13. Aris Mining shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 335,502 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aris Mining
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.
About Aris Mining
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
