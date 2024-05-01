Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $6,290,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 126,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.