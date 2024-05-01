Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,841,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,619,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 288,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 50,525 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

PFF stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.