Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Grows By 12.6%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,772. The company has a market capitalization of $456.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $12.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.13%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.57%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 500.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 24.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

