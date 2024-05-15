Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 891,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,422 shares.The stock last traded at $6.65 and had previously closed at $6.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday.

Humacyte Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth $972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Humacyte by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

