Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.62%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Element Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ESI opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

