Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.62%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.
Element Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of ESI opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
