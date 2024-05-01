Avanos Medical (AVNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Avanos Medical has set its FY24 guidance at $1.30-1.45 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

