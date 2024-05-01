Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 673 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3,338.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 341,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. 1,196,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,917,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

