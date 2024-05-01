iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 89,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 23,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP remained flat at $41.68 on Wednesday. 156,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,154. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $44.53.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

