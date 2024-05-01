The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

