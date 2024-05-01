Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.42. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$23.40.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Khalid Muslih bought 7,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

