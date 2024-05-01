Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $352.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $352.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.45.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $314.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after acquiring an additional 840,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after buying an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,476,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,337.4% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after buying an additional 235,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.