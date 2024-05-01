Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Maxim Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 844,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after purchasing an additional 570,053 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,572,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,160,000 after purchasing an additional 579,738 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

