Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million.
View Our Latest Research Report on SES
Secure Energy Services Price Performance
SES opened at C$11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.79. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58.
Insider Activity
In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,285,153. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Energy Services
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.