Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SES opened at C$11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.79. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Activity

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,285,153. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

