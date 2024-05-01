Analysts Set Expectations for Energy Transfer LP’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Transfer in a report released on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ET. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

ET stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

