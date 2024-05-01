News (NWSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 1.6 %

NWSA opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

News Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWSA

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.