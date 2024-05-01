Seer (SEER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Seer has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 517.84%. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.65. Seer has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 52,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $107,299.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,436,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,658.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 69,149 shares of company stock worth $133,366 in the last three months. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

