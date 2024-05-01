CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

CVRX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.29. CVRx has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $55,760.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CVRx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,116,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of CVRx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 430,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

