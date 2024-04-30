UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. UDR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-$0.62 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.78.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Increases Dividend

NYSE UDR traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.08. 3,263,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,900. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.87%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

