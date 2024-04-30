Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.9-$856.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.25 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MIR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,285. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

