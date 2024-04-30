Short Interest in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Drops By 15.5%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 365,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NMTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 66,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.81. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 478.41% and a negative return on equity of 267.82%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:NMTC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

