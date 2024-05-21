Quest Partners LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,525,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

