TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.48.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
