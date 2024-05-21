TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.48.

TSE:T traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.41. 2,142,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.12 and a 52 week high of C$27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.38.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

