Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

SNDX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 265,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,642,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,968,000 after purchasing an additional 198,262 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,313,000 after buying an additional 1,660,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,262,000 after buying an additional 591,631 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,667 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,000 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

