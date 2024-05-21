CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 1,964 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,403. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.62. 1,428,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $97.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

