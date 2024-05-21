CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.87% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,215. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $518.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

