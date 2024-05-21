Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 140.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LAAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of LAAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 488,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $803.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

